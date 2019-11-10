 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Long Term Food Storage Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Long Term Food Storage

Global “Long Term Food Storage Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Long Term Food Storage Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • OFD Food
  • Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd
  • Wise Company
  • Blue Chip Group
  • Astronaut Foods
  • Emergency Essentials
  • Katadyn Group
  • EFoods Direct
  • Legacy Premium
  • Valley Food Storage
  • My Food Storage

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Long Term Food Storage industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Long Term Food Storage Market Types:

  • Dehydrated Food
  • Freeze-dried Food

    Long Term Food Storage Market Applications:

  • Military
  • NASA
  • Civilian Retailers

    Finally, the Long Term Food Storage market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Long Term Food Storage market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.
  • OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nationâs long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.
  • There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.
  • Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Long Term Food Storage industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Long Term Food Storage have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Long Term Food Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 120

