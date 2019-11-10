Long Term Food Storage Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Long Term Food Storage Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Long Term Food Storage Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

OFD Food

Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd

Wise Company

Blue Chip Group

Astronaut Foods

Emergency Essentials

Katadyn Group

EFoods Direct

Legacy Premium

Valley Food Storage

My Food Storage

The report provides a basic overview of the Long Term Food Storage industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Long Term Food Storage Market Types:

Dehydrated Food

Freeze-dried Food Long Term Food Storage Market Applications:

Military

NASA

Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.

OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nationâs long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.

Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Long Term Food Storage industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Long Term Food Storage have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Long Term Food Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.