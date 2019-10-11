Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 2019-2024

Global "Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market" report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters.

Loop mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a single tube technique for the amplification of DNA. This may be of use in the future as a low cost alternative to detect certain diseases. It may be combined with a reverse transcription step to allow the detection of RNA.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eiken Chemical

New England Biolabs

NIPPON GENE

Meridian Bioscience

Lucigen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

… Segmentation by product type:

Micro-Fluidic Technology

Advanced IR Technology Segmentation by application:

Hospital Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes