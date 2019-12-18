Low Fat Cheese Market 2020-2025 | Report includes Industrial potential Growth with Market share analysis and also include Key Players, Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends

Global “Low Fat Cheese Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Low Fat Cheese Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Low Fat Cheese Industry.

Low Fat Cheese Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Low Fat Cheese industry.

Compared to regular cheeses, low-fat cheeses have a lower or reduced fat content. By definition, the term âlow-fatâ means that the cheese contains at least 25% less fat than its regular counterpart. When fat content is reduced, the taste is also lessened and the texture becomes more elastic and less unctuous and savoury than regular cheeses.

Some examples of low fat cheeses are Feta, Ricotta, Mozzarella Sticks and Hard Cheese. Feta cheese, a Greek crumbly variety, contains 6 grams of fat per ounce. Use it crumbled over salads or melted onto a pita with tomato slices for a low-fat pizza. Ricotta is another soft cheese that is naturally low in fat. Whole-milk varieties provide 4 grams of fat per ounce and part-skim — or low-fat — varieties provide 2 grams. Low-fat mozzarella makes a good snacking cheese. The sticks, labeled “part-skim,” contain just 6 grams of fat; they provide 7 grams of protein with 86 calories and just over 200 milligrams of calcium. Shredded part-skim mozzarella also melts well on a homemade pizza or in a grilled cheese sandwich with minimal flavor compromise.

The global Low Fat Cheese market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Low Fat Cheese market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Low Fat Cheese Market:

DSM

Lactalis Group

Kraft Foods

Arla Foods

Crystal Farms

Bel Group

Bongrain

Friesland Campina

Household use

Commercial use Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Feta

Ricotta

Mozzarella Sticks