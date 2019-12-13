 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Low Iron Glass Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Low Iron Glass

GlobalLow Iron Glass Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Low Iron Glass market size.

About Low Iron Glass:

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Top Key Players of Low Iron Glass Market:

  • itro Glass
  • Guardian Glass
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Pilkington
  • Euroglas
  • Asahi Glass
  • Jinjing Glass
  • Yaohua Pilkington
  • CSG Holding
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Xinyi Glass
  • Ancai Hi-tech

    Major Types covered in the Low Iron Glass Market report are:

  • Float Glass
  • Rolled Glass

    Major Applications covered in the Low Iron Glass Market report are:

  • Photovoltaic
  • Furniture
  • Architecture
  • Other

    Scope of Low Iron Glass Market:

  • Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017.
  • Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%.
  • Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Low Iron Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 3070 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Low Iron Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Low Iron Glass Market Report pages: 122  

