Low Iron Glass Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

Global Low Iron Glass Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Key Players Analysis: Low Iron Glass market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include:

Vitro Glass

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain

Pilkington

Euroglas and many more

Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017.

Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%.

Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Low Iron Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 3070 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

The worldwide market for Low Iron Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 3070 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Low Iron Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Float Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Photovoltaic

Furniture

Architecture