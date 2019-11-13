Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 139 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Report:

Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan.

Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021.

In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.

The worldwide market for Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 6120 million US$ in 2024, from 3220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN) On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile ElectronicsGlobal Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

