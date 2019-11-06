 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Low Voltage AC Motor Market by Revenue, Cost Analysis, Price, Gross Margin and Top Manufactures Prediction 2019 To 2024

November 6, 2019

Low

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Low Voltage AC Motor introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

An AC motor is an electric motor driven by an alternating current (AC). The AC motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field. The rotor magnetic field may be produced by permanent magnets, reluctance saliency, or DC or AC electrical windings.

Low Voltage AC Motor market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Low Voltage AC Motor industry are

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Brook Crompton
  • Regal Beloit
  • TMEIC
  • Nidec Corp
  • Yaskawa
  • Lenze
  • WEG
  • Sicme Motori
  • T-T Electric
  • Wolong Electric
  • Haerbin Electric
  • Changsha Motor Factory
  • Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine
  • XEMC
  • Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment
  • Shanghai Electric Group
  • Jiangsu Dazhong
  • Nanyang Explosion Protection Group
  • Simo Motor
  • SEC Electric Machinery.

    Furthermore, Low Voltage AC Motor report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Low Voltage AC Motor manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    Low Voltage AC Motor Report Segmentation:

    Low Voltage AC Motor Market Segments by Type:

  • Synchronous Motors
  • Induction Motors

    Low Voltage AC Motor Market Segments by Application:

  • Water Pump
  • Machine Tool
  • Train
  • Compressor
  • Ventilator
  • Others

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Low Voltage AC Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
  • This report focuses on the Low Voltage AC Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Low Voltage AC Motor report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as Low Voltage AC Motor sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Low Voltage AC Motor industry to next level.

