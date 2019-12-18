Low Voltage Insulating Gloves Market Research Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications and Forecast 2024

Global Low Voltage Insulating Gloves Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Insulating gloves are five-finger gloves made of rubber, mainly used in electrical work, with the role of protecting the hand or human body.

Major companies which drives the Low Voltage Insulating Gloves industry are:

Major companies which drives the Low Voltage Insulating Gloves industry are:

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Boddingtons Electrical

Hubbell Power Systems

Biname Electroglove

Carhartt

Stanco Safety Products

Derancourt

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Cementex

Balmoral Engineering

Saf-T-Gard

Macron Safety

Magid Glove

Mcr Safety

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Low Voltage Insulating Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

Rubber Material

Latex Material

Plastic Material Low Voltage Insulating Gloves Market Segments by Application:

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Power Industry

Communication Industry