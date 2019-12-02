Low-voltage MOSFET Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

Low-voltage MOSFET market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.53% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Low-voltage MOSFET market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Growing investment in solar energy to drive market growth. Consumers are shifting toward the use of renewable energy sources. such as solar energy. to save on electricity costs. This has led to the increased installation of PV cells in recent years. PV cells used in the production of solar energy provide high efficiency at reduced costs. This has encouraged semiconductor manufacturers to enter the PV industry. Ouranalysts have predicted that the low-voltage MOSFET market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Low-voltage MOSFET:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics