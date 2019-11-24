 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Low Voltage Switchgear Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Global “Low Voltage Switchgear Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Low Voltage Switchgear market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Low Voltage Switchgear industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Low Voltage Switchgear Market:

  • ABB
  • Powell Industries
  • Siemens
  • Schneider Electric
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals
  • Crompton Greaves
  • Eaton
  • Hyosung
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • GE
  • OJSC Power Machines
  • Others

    Know About Low Voltage Switchgear Market: 

    Generally electrical switchgear rated upto 1KV is termed as low voltage switchgear.The rapid development of industrial infrastructure and expansion witnessed in the construction sector, primarily in the emerging markets, are fuelling demand for low voltage (LV).The global Low Voltage Switchgear market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Low Voltage Switchgear Market by Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Utilities

    Low Voltage Switchgear Market by Types:

  • ï¼1kv
  • 1kV – 5kV
  • 6kV – 15kV
  • 16kV – 27kV
  • 28kV – 38kV

    Regions covered in the Low Voltage Switchgear Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

