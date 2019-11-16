Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers.

Strengthening partnerships in high-growth regions and expanding product offerings through continuous acquisition and joint ventures is the primary focus of key players operating in the global luggage and leather goods market..

Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Knoll

American Leather

Aero Leather Clothing

Samsonite International

VIP Industries

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Timberland

Johnston & Murphy

Woodland

Hermes International SA and many more. Luggage and Leather Goods Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Luggage and Leather Goods Market can be Split into:

Footwear

Clothing and Apparel

Clutches and Wallets

General Retailers

Single Brand Stores

Specialty and Multi-brand stores

Unorganized Small Stores

Online Stores