Luminaire Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Luminaire

Global “Luminaire Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Luminaire Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Luminaire:

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

Luminaire Market Manufactures: 

  • Philips Lighting
  • OSRAM
  • GE Lighting
  • Panasonic
  • Acuity Brands
  • Eaton
  • Cree
  • Thorn Lighting
  • TOSHIBA
  • Hubbell Lighting
  • Asian Electronics
  • Bajaj Electricals
  • Targetti
  • Taschibra
  • LSI Industries
  • SIMKAR
  • Thorlux Lighting
  • Evolution Lighting
  • KALCO Lighting
  • Venture
  • Foshan Lighting
  • Opple Lighting
  • NVC Lighting
  • YANKO Lighting
  • PAK Corporation
  • LEEDARSON
  • Kingsun Optoelectronic
  • Forest Lighting
  • Huayi Lighting
  • TCL Lighting
  • Naipu Lighting
  • Midea Group
  • Huaqiang Lighting
  • Handson Lighting
  • Guangyu LED Lighting

  • Major Classification:

  • LED Luminaire
  • CFL Luminaire
  • LFL Luminaire
  • HID Luminaire
  • Halogen Luminaire
  • Incandescent Luminaire

    Major Applications:

  • Residential
  • Office
  • Shop
  • Hospitality
  • Industrial
  • Outdoor

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.
  • China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.
  • The worldwide market for Luminaire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 76900 million US$ in 2024, from 65400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Luminaire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Luminaire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luminaire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luminaire in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Luminaire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Luminaire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Luminaire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luminaire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    TOC of Global Luminaire Market

    1 Luminaire Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Luminaire by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Luminaire Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Luminaire Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Luminaire Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Luminaire Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Luminaire Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Luminaire Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Luminaire Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Luminaire Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

