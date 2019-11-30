Luminaire Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

Global “Luminaire Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Luminaire Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Luminaire:

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

Luminaire Market Manufactures:

Philips Lighting

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Panasonic

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Thorn Lighting

TOSHIBA

Hubbell Lighting

Asian Electronics

Bajaj Electricals

Targetti

Taschibra

LSI Industries

SIMKAR

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting

Venture

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting

YANKO Lighting

PAK Corporation

LEEDARSON

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Forest Lighting

Huayi Lighting

TCL Lighting

Naipu Lighting

Midea Group

Huaqiang Lighting

Handson Lighting

Guangyu LED Lighting

Major Classification:

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire Major Applications:

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.

China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.

The worldwide market for Luminaire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 76900 million US$ in 2024, from 65400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.