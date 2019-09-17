Luminaires Market Size, Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

A lamp is a light that works by using electricity or by burning oil or gas.

China’s lighting market is very large, the current 2011 and 2016 annual output were 2108 and 3612 million Units. It is expected that in 2016-2021, the scale of China’s lighting market will grow from 4013.75 million to 5933 million Units.

NVC lighting, Philips and Opple occupy the highest market share of output (nearly 5%), is the leader of the Chinese lighting market. FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK and Topstar are important lighting supplier.

The proportion of traditional lighting in the Chinese market continued to decline, its revenue in 2011 and 2014 were 68.98%, 55.13 %. LED lamps will gradually replace the traditional lamps. In addition, home lighting is the main application of the current lighting industry, sales in 2015 accounted for 70.34%.

