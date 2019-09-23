Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2019-2025

Global “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market” research provides a fundamental overview of the industry such as definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. Lung Cancer Therapeutics market report assesses markets such as development trends, competitive landscape, business opportunities, investment plans and expert opinions. The report then estimates, the market growth trends of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics industry till forecast to 2025. Lung Cancer Therapeutics economy report considers the strategic opportunities in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics marketplace and plans the characteristics that’ll be driving the advancement of the marketplace.
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Celgene Corporation
- AstraZeneca
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Novartis AG
- Astellas
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda)
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- Other players
Scope of Report:
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Lung Cancer Therapeutics market size is valued at 18,327.6 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 48,725.9 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 13 during forecast period.
By Therapy
By Distribution Channel
Market by Region:
Global
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
TABLE OF CONTENT:1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1 Prevalence of Lung Cancer by Key Countries
4.2 Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions
4.3 Key Industry Developments
4.4 Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Lung Cancer Therapeutics
4.5 Pipeline Analysis
5. Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy
5.2.1 Targeted Therapy
5.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
5.2.1.2 Dabrafenib/Trametinib
5.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
5.2.1.4 Osimertinib
5.2.1.5 Others
5.2.2 Immunotherapy
5.2.2.1 Durvalumab
5.2.2.2 Nivolumab
5.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
5.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
5.2.3 Chemotherapy
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
5.3.3 Online Pharmacies
5.3.4 Others
5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type
5.4.1 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
5.4.2 Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6. North America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis – By Therapy
6.2.1 Targeted Therapy
6.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
6.2.1.2 Dabrafenib/Trametinib
6.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
6.2.1.4 Osimertinib
6.2.1.5 Others
6.2.2 Immunotherapy
6.2.2.1 Durvalumab
6.2.2.2 Nivolumab
6.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
6.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
6.2.3 Chemotherapy
6.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
6.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
6.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
6.3.3 Online Pharmacies
6.3.4 Others
6.4. Market Analysis – By Cancer Type
6.4.1 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
6.4.2 Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
6.5. Market Analysis – By Country
6.5.1 U.S.
6.5.2 Canada
7. Europe Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1. Key Findings / Summary
7.2. Market Analysis – By Therapy
7.2.1 Targeted Therapy
7.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
7.2.1.2 Dabrafenib/Trametinib
7.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
7.2.1.4 Osimertinib
7.2.1.5 Others
7.2.2 Immunotherapy
7.2.2.1 Durvalumab
7.2.2.2 Nivolumab
7.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
7.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
7.2.3 Chemotherapy
7.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
7.3.3 Online Pharmacies
7.3.4 Others
7.4. Market Analysis – By Cancer Type
7.4.1 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
7.4.2 Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
7.5.1 Germany
7.5.2 U.K.
7.5.3 France
7.5.4 Italy
7.5.5 Spain
7.5.6 Scandinavia
7.5.7 Rest of Europe
8. Asia Pacific Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1. Key Findings / Summary
8.2. Market Analysis – By Therapy
8.2.1 Targeted Therapy
8.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
8.2.1.2Dabrafenib/Trametinib
8.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
8.2.1.4 Osimertinib
8.2.1.5 Others
8.2.2 Immunotherapy
8.2.2.1 Durvalumab
8.2.2.2 Nivolumab
8.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
8.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
8.2.3 Chemotherapy
8.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
8.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
8.3.3 Online Pharmacies
8.3.4 Others
8.4. Market Analysis – By Cancer Type
8.4.1 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
8.4.2 Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 India
8.5.3 Japan
8.5.4 Australia
8.5.5 Southeast Asia
8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9. Latin America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1. Key Findings / Summary
9.2. Market Analysis – By Therapy
9.2.1 Targeted Therapy
9.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
9.2.1.2 Dabrafenib/Trametinib
9.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
9.2.1.4 Osimertinib
9.2.1.5 Others
9.2.2 Immunotherapy
9.2.2.1 Durvalumab
9.2.2.2 Nivolumab
9.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
9.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
9.2.3 Chemotherapy
9.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
9.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
9.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
9.3.3 Online Pharmacies
9.3.4 Others
9.4. Market Analysis – By Cancer Type
9.4.1 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
9.4.2 Smallcell lung cancer (SCLC)
9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10. Middle East &Africa Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026
10.1. Key Findings / Summary
10.2. Market Analysis – By Therapy
10.2.1 Targeted Therapy
10.2.1.1 Bevacizumab
10.2.1.2 Dabrafenib/Trametinib
10.2.1.3 Erlotinib Hydrochloride
10.2.1.4 Osimertinib
10.2.1.5 Others
10.2.2 Immunotherapy
10.2.2.1 Durvalumab
10.2.2.2 Nivolumab
10.2.2.3 Atezolizumab
10.2.2.4 Pembrolizumab
10.2.3 Chemotherapy
10.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
10.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
10.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
10.3.3 Online Pharmacies
10.3.4 Others
10.4. Market Analysis – By Cancer Type
10.4.1 Non-smallcell lung cancer (NSCLC)
10.4.2 Smallcell lung cancer (SCLC)
10.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.2 GCC Countries
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Analysis
11.1. Key Industry Developments
11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
11.3. Competition Dashboard
11.4. Comparative Analysis –Major Players
11.5. Company Profiles (Overview,Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies,financials (based on availability))
11.5.1 Genentech,Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)
11.5.2 EliLilly and Company
11.5.3 CelgeneCorporation
11.5.4 AstraZeneca
11.5.5 PfizerInc.
11.5.6 Sanofi
11.5.7 Novartis AG
11.5.8 Astellas Pharma Inc.
11.5.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
11.5.10 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
11.5.11 Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda)
11.5.12 MerckSharp & Dohme Corp.
11.5.13 Other Prominent Players
12. Strategic Recommendations
At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Lung Cancer Therapeutics industry.
