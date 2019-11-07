Lutetium Oxide Market Size and Share 2019 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players and Forecast Till 2024

Global "Lutetium Oxide Market" Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Lutetium Oxide industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Lutetium Oxide market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Lutetium Oxide market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Lutetium Oxide Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Scope of the Global Lutetium Oxide Market Report:

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world’s largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world’s leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government’s bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the world’s largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

The worldwide market for Lutetium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Lutetium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Lutetium Oxide market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

3N

4N

4.5N

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Global Lutetium Oxide Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Lutetium Oxide market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Lutetium Oxide market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

