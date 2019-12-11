Luxury Eyewear Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast By 2019-2023

The “Luxury Eyewear Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.
Luxury Eyewear market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.76% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Luxury Eyewear market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear to drive market growth. The desire for premium eyeglasses and sunglasses among potential customers is growing in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Some of the popular premium brands of sunglasses are sold by LVMH. LUXOTTICA GROUP. Safilo Group, and Essilor. Despite low volume sales relative to the mass-made product, increasing consumer expenditure on premium brands will prove fruitful for the market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the luxury eyewear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Luxury Eyewear:
Market Dynamics:
Increasing cases of vision disorder
The growing levels of pollution and unhealthy and undernutritious diet of people across the globe lead to various health issues, including vision disorder. This has raised the demand for vision correction devices such as prescription lenses. Consumers aged between 15 and 49 years are the major users of sunglasses. The use of sunglasses by consumers above the age of 50 is gradually growing. Also, the introduction of new prescription sunglasses has eliminated the use of different pairs of prescription eyewear and sunglasses.
Threat from counterfeit products
The growing market prospects of fashion products and their surging demand are driving the market for counterfeit luxury eyewear, particularly in developing regions. The advent and growing penetration of e-commerce have further propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographical reach. Customers face difficulties in distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products, as they appear similar
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the luxury eyewear market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Key Table Points Covered in Luxury Eyewear Market Report:
- Global Luxury Eyewear Market Research Report 2019
- Global Luxury Eyewear Industry Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)
- Global Luxury Eyewear Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Luxury Eyewear Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Luxury Eyewear
- Luxury Eyewear Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Competitive Analysis:
The appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including LVMH and Safilo Group the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising cases of vision disorder and the growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear, will provide considerable growth opportunities to luxury eyewear manufactures. Essilor, Kering, LUXOTTICA GROUP, LVMH, and Safilo Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Luxury Eyewear market.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Luxury Eyewear Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
