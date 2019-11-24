Luxury Vehicles Market – Size | Share, Trends, Revenue, Statistics, Key Companies by Regions and Forecast Analysis till 2019-2025

Global “Luxury Vehicles Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Luxury Vehicles market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Luxury vehicles is the vehicle of luxury brands, like Mercedes-Bens, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Lexus and so on.The three German players BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz account for approximately 70% share of the global luxury car market. Mercedes-Benz is the global leader in the luxury car segment, followed by BMW and Audi. World over while mass automobile manufacturers are struggling with margins, high end manufacturers are enjoying steadily increasing sales.In the United States luxury car market, over the past few years, it is the crossovers and SUVs, which have been experiencing growth in sales. In 2016, the two leading players in the market, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus did not see any of its non-SUV models experience growth in sales. Demand for luxury cars in Europe had been at a low for nearly two decades and started recovering gradually from 2014. Even though challenging economic conditions still prevail in many European markets, players such as BMW have been able to maintain volumes of their higher end models. In 2017, the luxury car segment in China is seeing strong growth. The millionaires in China increased by 10% in 2016 year-on-year. Despite the governments austerity drive, sales of super-luxury and supercar sales have not slowed down in China.In terms of vehicle type, SUVs contributed most in the growth of global luxury vehicle market, with average growth rate of 14% during last five year. Super sport car, usually cost for over $150 thousand, also will witness the very high fast growth rate in the next 6 year, even though, only occupy less than 1% market share in 2016.Global Luxury Vehicles market size will reach 684900 million US$ by 2025, from 423000 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Luxury Vehicles.

