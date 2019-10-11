Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Dominating Key Players:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

About Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT): LVT is an acronym for luxury vinyl tile. It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring. Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Types:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Applications:

Commercial Use