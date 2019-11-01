Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global "Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

About Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

LVT is an acronym for luxury vinyl tile. It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Key Players:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Types:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Major Highlights of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market report: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

Scope of Report:

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

The worldwide market for Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.