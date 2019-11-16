 Press "Enter" to skip to content

LVDT Transducers Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications Types and Competitors till 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

LVDT Transducers

This report studies the “LVDT Transducers Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the LVDT Transducers market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of LVDT Transducers  Market Report – Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well., ,

Global LVDT Transducers  market competition by top manufacturers

  • TE Connectivity
  • Honeywell
  • Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)
  • AMETEK
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Micro-Epsilon
  • Meggitt (Sensorex)
  • Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)
  • G.W. Lisk Company
  • OMEGA (Spectris)
  • Sensonics
  • Monitran
  • WayCon Positionsmesstechnik
  • Active Sensors
  • LORD Corporation

    This report focuses on the LVDT Transducers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    By the product type, the market is primarily split into

    • AC Type
    • DC Type

    • By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

      • Military/Aerospace
      • Power Generation
      • Petrochemical
      • Automotive Industry
      • Other

      • Table of Contents

        1 Market Overview

        1.1 LVDT Transducers  Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

        1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

        1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

        1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

        1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

        1.5 Market Dynamics

        1.5.1 Market Opportunities

        1.5.2 Market Risk

        1.5.3 Market Driving Force

        2 Manufacturers Profiles

        ————————————————————

        3 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.2 Global LVDT Transducers  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

        3.3.1 Top 3 LVDT Transducers  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

        3.3.2 Top 6 LVDT Transducers  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

        4 Global LVDT Transducers  Market Analysis by Regions

        4.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

        4.1.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

        4.1.2 Global LVDT Transducers  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

        4.2 North America LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.3 Europe LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.4 Asia-Pacific LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.5 South America LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        4.6 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5 North America LVDT Transducers  by Country

        5.1 North America LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        5.1.1 North America LVDT Transducers  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        5.1.2 North America LVDT Transducers  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        5.2 United States LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5.3 Canada LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        5.4 Mexico LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        ————————————————————

        8 South America LVDT Transducers  by Country

        8.1 South America LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        8.1.1 South America LVDT Transducers  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        8.1.2 South America LVDT Transducers  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        8.2 Brazil LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        8.3 Argentina LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        8.4 Colombia LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  by Countries

        9.1 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

        9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

        9.2 Saudi Arabia LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.3 Turkey LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.4 Egypt LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.5 Nigeria LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        9.6 South Africa LVDT Transducers  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

        ————————————————————

        11 Global LVDT Transducers  Market Segment by Application

        11.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

        11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

        12 LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

        12.2 LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

        12.2.1 North America LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.2 Europe LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.3 Asia-Pacific LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.4 South America LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.2.5 Middle East and Africa LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

        12.3 LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.3.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.3.2 Global LVDT Transducers  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

        12.4 LVDT Transducers  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        12.4.1 Global LVDT Transducers  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        12.4.2 Global LVDT Transducers  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

        13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

        13.1 Sales Channel

        13.1.1 Direct Marketing

        13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

        13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

        13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

        14 Research Findings and Conclusion

        15 Appendix

        15.1 Methodology

        15.2 Data Source

         

