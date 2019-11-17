 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Lysine Market Revenue Emerging Key Players Supply Demand Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024 Worldwide

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Lysine

The “Lysine Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Lysine Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Short Details of Lysine  Market Report – Lysine is an Î±-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans.

Global Lysine  market competition by top manufacturers

  • CJ(KR)
  • Ajinomoto(JP)
  • ADM(US)
  • Evonik(DE)
  • GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)
  • Meihua(CN)
  • COFCO(CN)
  • East Hope(CN)
  • Juneng Golden Corn(CN)
  • Chengfu Group(CN)

The Scope of the Report:

The Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.
The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years
The worldwide market for Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 3660 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Lysine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Type 98
  • Type 70
  • Other (Type 65 etc.)

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Animal Feed
  • Food Industry
  • Healthcare

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Lysine  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Lysine  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Lysine  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Lysine  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Lysine  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Lysine  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Lysine  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Lysine  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Lysine  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Lysine  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Lysine  by Country

    5.1 North America Lysine  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Lysine  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Lysine  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Lysine  by Country

    8.1 South America Lysine  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Lysine  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Lysine  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Lysine  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Lysine  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lysine  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lysine  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Lysine  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Lysine  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Lysine  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Lysine  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Lysine  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Lysine  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Lysine  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Lysine  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Lysine  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Lysine  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Lysine  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Lysine  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

