Lysozyme Market 2019 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2024

Global “Lysozyme Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Lysozyme Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Lysozyme:

Lysozyme is an enzyme that plays an important role in the prevention of bacterial infections. Lysozyme is an enzyme used to break down bacterial cell walls to improve protein or nucleic acid extraction efficiency. Lysozymes (muramidases) are a family of enzymes with antimicrobial activity characterized by the ability to damage the cell wall of bacteria. The enzyme acts by catalyzing the hydrolysis of 1,4-beta-linkages between N-acetylmuramic acid and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in peptidoglycans and between the N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in chitodextrins.

Lysozyme Market Manufactures:

DSM

Bioseutica

Ditta Calza Clemente

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Proquiga

MAK Wood

Greensnow Egg Products Development

Aegis

ECOT China

ANPU Major Classification:

Egg White Type

Microbial Type

Others Major Applications:

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Feed Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Scope of Report:

Lysozyme, mainly manufactured by egg white, is a small enzyme that attacks the protective cell walls of bacteria. Bacteria build a tough skin of carbohydrate chains, interlocked by short peptide strands, that braces their delicate membrane against the cells high osmotic pressure. Lysozyme breaks these carbohydrate chains, destroying the structural integrity of the cell wall. The bacteria burst under their own internal pressure. Lysozyme has been widely used in food industry, pharma industry as well feed industry, etc.

Among those applications, Food Industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 50.99% share in 2016.

According to its raw materials, lysozyme can be divided into egg white type, microorganism type, etc. Also, it can be classified as food grade, pharma grade, feed grade as well, in term of its applications. Lysozyme provided by manufacturers is in the form of liquid or powder. The much higher the activity of lysozyme is, the more expensive of its price.

3. Europe and China are the major production bases of lysozyme currently. The two regions contributed about 84.94% market share in 2016. Besides, companies from European countries achieved good reputations of lysozyme in quality.

The worldwide market for Lysozyme is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.