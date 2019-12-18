Lysozyme Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Global Lysozyme Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Lysozyme Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Lysozyme is an enzyme that plays an important role in the prevention of bacterial infections. Lysozyme is an enzyme used to break down bacterial cell walls to improve protein or nucleic acid extraction efficiency. Lysozymes (muramidases) are a family of enzymes with antimicrobial activity characterized by the ability to damage the cell wall of bacteria. The enzyme acts by catalyzing the hydrolysis of 1,4-beta-linkages between N-acetylmuramic acid and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in peptidoglycans and between the N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in chitodextrins.
Lysozyme, mainly manufactured by egg white, is a small enzyme that attacks the protective cell walls of bacteria. Bacteria build a tough skin of carbohydrate chains, interlocked by short peptide strands, that braces their delicate membrane against the cells high osmotic pressure. Lysozyme breaks these carbohydrate chains, destroying the structural integrity of the cell wall. The bacteria burst under their own internal pressure. Lysozyme has been widely used in food industry, pharma industry as well feed industry, etc.Among those applications, Food Industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 50.99% share in 2016.According to its raw materials, lysozyme can be divided into egg white type, microorganism type, etc. Also, it can be classified as food grade, pharma grade, feed grade as well, in term of its applications. Lysozyme provided by manufacturers is in the form of liquid or powder. The much higher the activity of lysozyme is, the more expensive of its price.3. Europe and China are the major production bases of lysozyme currently. The two regions contributed about 84.94% market share in 2016. Besides, companies from European countries achieved good reputations of lysozyme in quality.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
DSM
Lysozyme Market by Types
Lysozyme Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 135
