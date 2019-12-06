 Press "Enter" to skip to content

M-Commerce Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

M-Commerce

Global “M-Commerce Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the M-Commerce Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global M-Commerce market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)..

M-Commerce Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Amazon
  • Ericsson
  • Flipkart
  • Gemalto
  • Google
  • Ibm
  • Irctc
  • Mastercard
  • Mopay
  • Oxygen8
  • Paypal
  • Paytm
  • Sap
  • Shop Clues
  • Visa
  • and many more.

    M-Commerce Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the M-Commerce Market can be Split into:

  • M Billing
  • M Retailing
  • M Ticketing/Booking
  • Others.

    By Applications, the M-Commerce Market can be Split into:

  • Retail M-Commerce
  • IT And Telecommunication
  • Hospitality And Tourism
  • Banking
  • Financial Services And Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Media And Entertainment
  • Airline
  • Others.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide M-Commerce market.
    • To organize and forecast M-Commerce market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide M-Commerce industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world M-Commerce market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for M-Commerce market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in M-Commerce industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 M-Commerce Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 M-Commerce Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications

    2.1.3 M-Commerce Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications

    2.3.3 M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 M-Commerce Type and Applications

    2.4.3 M-Commerce Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global M-Commerce Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global M-Commerce Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global M-Commerce Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global M-Commerce Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global M-Commerce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global M-Commerce Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global M-Commerce Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America M-Commerce Market by Countries

    5.1 North America M-Commerce Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America M-Commerce Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America M-Commerce Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico M-Commerce Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

