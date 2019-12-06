M-Commerce Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global “M-Commerce Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the M-Commerce Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global M-Commerce market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)..

M-Commerce Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Amazon

Ericsson

Flipkart

Gemalto

Google

Ibm

Irctc

Mastercard

Mopay

Oxygen8

Paypal

Paytm

Sap

Shop Clues

Visa

and many more. M-Commerce Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the M-Commerce Market can be Split into:

M Billing

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

Others. By Applications, the M-Commerce Market can be Split into:

Retail M-Commerce

IT And Telecommunication

Hospitality And Tourism

Banking

Financial Services And Insurance

Healthcare

Media And Entertainment

Airline