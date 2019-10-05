M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – Market Reports World

International M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Report – M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.
Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) market competition by top manufacturers
- DuPont
- Amino-Chem
- Hongguang
- Tianjiayi Chemical
China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.
While in terms of consumption, besides China (53.57% share in 2015) and North America (23.63% share in 2015), North East Asia also occupies a large market share, about 13.25% in 2015, followed by Western Europe, about 5.82% in 2015.
The worldwide market for M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Fiber Grade
- Tech Grade
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- M-dihydroxybenzene
- Epoxy Resin Curing Agent
- Aramid Fiber
- Dyes
- Others


