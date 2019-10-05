M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – Market Reports World

International M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Report – M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.

Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) market competition by top manufacturers

DuPont

Amino-Chem

Hongguang

Tianjiayi Chemical

China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.

While in terms of consumption, besides China (53.57% share in 2015) and North America (23.63% share in 2015), North East Asia also occupies a large market share, about 13.25% in 2015, followed by Western Europe, about 5.82% in 2015.

The worldwide market for M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fiber Grade

Tech Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

M-dihydroxybenzene

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Aramid Fiber

Dyes

Others

Table of Contents

1 M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2)

1.2 Classification of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) by Types

1.2.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

