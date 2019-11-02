Macromolecule Hydrogel Market 2024 Analysis by Size, Profits, Share and Growth Rate

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Macromolecule Hydrogel including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Macromolecule Hydrogel investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Macromolecule Hydrogel:

Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent (they can contain over 90% water) natural or synthetic polymeric networks. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.

Macromolecule Hydrogel Market Key Players:

Macromolecule Hydrogel market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Macromolecule Hydrogel has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel

Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel Macromolecule Hydrogel Market Applications:

Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses

Hydrogel Wound Care

Hydrogel Implants

Consumer Goods

Others Scope of the Report:

Hydrogel is a network of polymer chains that are hydrophilic, sometimes found as a colloidal gel in which water is the dispersion medium. As to the hydrogel downstream application, hydrogel is widely used in medical industry, such as hydrogel dressing, DDS, implants etc. Hydrogel dressings have the unique ability to provide additional moisture to the wound. Hydrogel wound care are its largest downstream market, which shares 69.48% of the consumption in 2016.

USA is the largest sales of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 46.82% the global market in 2016, closely by Europe 27.64%) and China is followed with the share about 11.80%. After decades of development, the European and American markets are already more mature. In the past few years, many companies and research institutes in China are studying the product. However, the Chinese market manufacturers are still very little. China’s market concentration is relatively high. Acelity and ConvaTec are leaders in the US market. Smith & Nephew United and DSM are leaders in the European market. NIPRO PATCH is a leader in the Japanese market. Jiyuan and Guojia are leaders in the Chinese market.

Acelity, ConvaTec, Smith?Nephew United, DSM and Covidien are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five companies took up about 39% of the global production in 2016. Acelity is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.35% in 2016. For most leading companies, these companies’ hydrogels products are often used as downstream products. These companies produce downstream hydrogel ointment and dressings. DSM is the global leader in silicon hydrogels. DSM products are used to contact lenses.

The worldwide market for Macromolecule Hydrogel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.