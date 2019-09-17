Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Newest Analysis Report by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Chemical & Material Industry

Global “Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes:

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate is Small white flakes with formula (MgCl2.6H2O), which has the property of colorless and easy deliquescence.It has been widely used in metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials, food and transportation industry. This report studies the magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes in global market.

Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Manufactures:

Compass Minerals

Dead Sea Works

Nedmag

Alkim

Tinco

Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works

Xiangjiang

Huitai Group

Changsheng

Dongyuan Lianhai

Hongyuan Chemical

Xinhai Decing Products

Chenlong

Quancheng

Songchuan

Ruentai Chemical

Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium

Shouguang yuwei Chloride

Lianyungang Nippo Group

Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Types:

Food Grade

Industry Grade Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Applications:

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Building Materials Industry

Antifreeze Industry

Food Industry

The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 72.51% of global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.11% global sales share.

China was the largest regional market for magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes, with revenue exceeding USD 125 million in 2017.

In application, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes downstream are Metallurgical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze and others. The magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is mainly driven by growing demand for Building Materials Industry which accounts for nearly 27.63% of total downstream consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes in global.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.