Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Newest Analysis Report by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Chemical & Material Industry

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes

Global “Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes:

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate is Small white flakes with formula (MgCl2.6H2O), which has the property of colorless and easy deliquescence.It has been widely used in metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials, food and transportation industry. This report studies the magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes in global market.

Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Manufactures:

  • Compass Minerals
  • Dead Sea Works
  • Nedmag
  • Alkim
  • Tinco
  • Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works
  • Xiangjiang
  • Huitai Group
  • Changsheng
  • Dongyuan Lianhai
  • Hongyuan Chemical
  • Xinhai Decing Products
  • Chenlong
  • Quancheng
  • Songchuan
  • Ruentai Chemical
  • Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium
  • Shouguang yuwei Chloride
  • Lianyungang Nippo Group

  • Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Types:

  • Food Grade
  • Industry Grade

    Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Applications:

  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Building Materials Industry
  • Antifreeze Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 72.51% of global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.11% global sales share.
  • China was the largest regional market for magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes, with revenue exceeding USD 125 million in 2017.
  • In application, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes downstream are Metallurgical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze and others. The magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is mainly driven by growing demand for Building Materials Industry which accounts for nearly 27.63% of total downstream consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes in global.
  • The worldwide market for Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    TOC of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Production

    2.2 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Revenue by Type

    6.3 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes

    8.3 Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Product Description

    Continued..

