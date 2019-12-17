 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Magnesium Citrate Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Magnesium Citrate

GlobalMagnesium Citrate Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Magnesium Citrate Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Magnesium Citrate Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Magnesium Citrate globally.

About Magnesium Citrate:

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. Itâs often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Magnesium Citrate Market Manufactures:

  • Jungbunzlauer
  • Global Calcium
  • Gadot Biochemical Industries
  • Sucroal
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann
  • Penglai Marine
  • Dongtai Food Ingredients
  • Yunbo Chemical
  • Xiyang Chemical
  • Hengheng Fine Chemical

    Magnesium Citrate Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Magnesium Citrate Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Magnesium Citrate Market Types:

  • Anhydrous Type
  • Nonahydrate Type
  • Other

    Magnesium Citrate Market Applications:

  • Nutrient Supplement
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Magnesium Citrate Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Magnesium Citrate Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Magnesium Citrate Market Report:

  • Magnesium citrate is an important magnesium supplements. The main benefit of magnesium citrate over other forms of magnesium is that it is more easily absorbed by the body. Major applications of magnesium citrate are nutrient supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry etc. In 2016, amount of nutrient supplement consumed magnesium citrate is about 3439 MT. Food & beverage consumed about 1237 MT in 2016.
  • Magnesium citrate is usually classified into anhydrous type, nonahydrate type and others. Anhydrous type magnesium citrate is also used as a saline laxative but is also used as a food additive and dietary supplement. Nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is another common used magnesium citrate. In 2016, global anhydrous type magnesium citrate consumption is about 3131 MT, while consumption of nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is 2276 MT.
  • In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase, with the improvement of peopleâs awareness of health. By 2023, global consumption will increase to 7825 MT, with an average increase rate of 4.93% from 2018 to 2023.
  • The worldwide market for Magnesium Citrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Magnesium Citrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Magnesium Citrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnesium Citrate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnesium Citrate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Magnesium Citrate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Magnesium Citrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Magnesium Citrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnesium Citrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

