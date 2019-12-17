Magnesium Citrate Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

About Magnesium Citrate:

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. Itâs often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Magnesium Citrate Market Manufactures:

Jungbunzlauer

Global Calcium

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Penglai Marine

Dongtai Food Ingredients

Yunbo Chemical

Xiyang Chemical

Magnesium Citrate Market Types:

Anhydrous Type

Nonahydrate Type

Other Magnesium Citrate Market Applications:

Nutrient Supplement

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14009086 The Report provides in depth research of the Magnesium Citrate Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Magnesium Citrate Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Magnesium Citrate Market Report:

Magnesium citrate is an important magnesium supplements. The main benefit of magnesium citrate over other forms of magnesium is that it is more easily absorbed by the body. Major applications of magnesium citrate are nutrient supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry etc. In 2016, amount of nutrient supplement consumed magnesium citrate is about 3439 MT. Food & beverage consumed about 1237 MT in 2016.

Magnesium citrate is usually classified into anhydrous type, nonahydrate type and others. Anhydrous type magnesium citrate is also used as a saline laxative but is also used as a food additive and dietary supplement. Nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is another common used magnesium citrate. In 2016, global anhydrous type magnesium citrate consumption is about 3131 MT, while consumption of nonahydrate type magnesium citrate is 2276 MT.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will continue to increase, with the improvement of peopleâs awareness of health. By 2023, global consumption will increase to 7825 MT, with an average increase rate of 4.93% from 2018 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Citrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.