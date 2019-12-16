Magnesium Hydroxide Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Magnesium Hydroxide Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Magnesium Hydroxide market size.

About Magnesium Hydroxide:

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains not less than 93.0 percent and not more than 107.0 percent of the labeled amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2], the labeled amount being not less than 28.0 percent and not more than 70.0 percent of magnesium hydroxide.

Top Key Players of Magnesium Hydroxide Market:

Ube Materials

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical

Albemarle

RHI Group

ICL

Konoshima Chemical

Russian Mining Chemical

Nedmag

Spi Pharma

Huber

Xinyang Minerals

Lianda Chemical

Qinghai Best

Deer

Dandong Yungsing

Weifang Yuandong

Yantai FR Flame Technology

Qinghai West Magnesium

ShanDong LuHua chemical

Hellon

Lianyungang Nippo Group

Wanfeng Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814049 Major Types covered in the Magnesium Hydroxide Market report are:

Chemical Synthesis Method

Physical Method Major Applications covered in the Magnesium Hydroxide Market report are:

Environmental Protection Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Applications Scope of Magnesium Hydroxide Market:

According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of magnesium hydroxide industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 54% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, ICL, Russian Mining Chemical, Xinyang Minerals Group, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, and others.

The global production of magnesium hydroxide increases from 613 K MT in 2012 to 788 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, North American magnesium hydroxide production share was about 22%. Europe production share took 17% and Japan production share also took 17%. China took about 32%.

Magnesium hydroxide is an important inorganic material which can be used for environmental protection field, flame retardant field, pharmaceutical field and others. The largest end use for magnesium hydroxide, accounting for about 59% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental usesâflue gas desulfurization and wastewater treatment. The use of magnesium hydroxide in flame retardants was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 23% of magnesium hydroxide consumption in 2016.

Currently, many companies use magnesium ore, seawater and underground brines as the raw material of magnesium hydroxide. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method. Currently, chemical synthesis method was the major technology in the market, accounting for approximately 57% market share in 2016. So, the technical barriers of magnesium hydroxide are low and the magnesium hydroxide market concentration degree is relatively low in the global.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in magnesium hydroxide market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1220 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.