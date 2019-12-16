 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Magnesium Hydroxide Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Magnesium Hydroxide

GlobalMagnesium Hydroxide Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Magnesium Hydroxide market size.

About Magnesium Hydroxide:

Magnesium Hydroxide Paste is an aqueous paste of Magnesium Hydroxide. It contains not less than 93.0 percent and not more than 107.0 percent of the labeled amount of magnesium hydroxide [Mg(OH)2], the labeled amount being not less than 28.0 percent and not more than 70.0 percent of magnesium hydroxide.

Top Key Players of Magnesium Hydroxide Market:

  • Ube Materials
  • Martin Marietta
  • Kyowa Chemical
  • Albemarle
  • RHI Group
  • ICL
  • Konoshima Chemical
  • Russian Mining Chemical
  • Nedmag
  • Spi Pharma
  • Huber
  • Xinyang Minerals
  • Lianda Chemical
  • Qinghai Best
  • Deer
  • Dandong Yungsing
  • Weifang Yuandong
  • Yantai FR Flame Technology
  • Qinghai West Magnesium
  • ShanDong LuHua chemical
  • Hellon
  • Lianyungang Nippo Group
  • Wanfeng

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814049     

    Major Types covered in the Magnesium Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Chemical Synthesis Method
  • Physical Method

    Major Applications covered in the Magnesium Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Environmental Protection Industry
  • Flame Retardant Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other Applications

    Scope of Magnesium Hydroxide Market:

  • According to QYRâs analysts, the concentration of magnesium hydroxide industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 54% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly locate in Europe, USA, Japan and China. And the major manufacturers are included Ube Materials, Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical, ICL, Russian Mining Chemical, Xinyang Minerals Group, Lianda Chemical, Qinghai Best, Deer, Dandong Yungsing, and others.
  • The global production of magnesium hydroxide increases from 613 K MT in 2012 to 788 K MT in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, North American magnesium hydroxide production share was about 22%. Europe production share took 17% and Japan production share also took 17%. China took about 32%.
  • Magnesium hydroxide is an important inorganic material which can be used for environmental protection field, flame retardant field, pharmaceutical field and others. The largest end use for magnesium hydroxide, accounting for about 59% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental usesâflue gas desulfurization and wastewater treatment. The use of magnesium hydroxide in flame retardants was a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 23% of magnesium hydroxide consumption in 2016.
  • Currently, many companies use magnesium ore, seawater and underground brines as the raw material of magnesium hydroxide. The manufacturing processes are natural product refining method and chemical synthesis method. Currently, chemical synthesis method was the major technology in the market, accounting for approximately 57% market share in 2016. So, the technical barriers of magnesium hydroxide are low and the magnesium hydroxide market concentration degree is relatively low in the global.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in magnesium hydroxide market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Magnesium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1220 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Magnesium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814049    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Magnesium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnesium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnesium Hydroxide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Magnesium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Magnesium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Magnesium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnesium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report pages: 138

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814049  

    1 Magnesium Hydroxide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Magnesium Hydroxide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Magnesium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Magnesium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Magnesium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Magnesium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2024

    Global Rubber Conveyor Belts Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    Moisturizing Agent Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019â2024

    Cold Brew Coffee Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2019-2025

    Pico Projector Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.