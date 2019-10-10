Magnetic Field Sensors Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

Global “Magnetic Field Sensors Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Magnetic Field Sensors market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Magnetic Field Sensors:

Magnetic field sensors are used to measure magnetic flux and/or the strength and direction of a magnetic field. They are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation, and industrial applications. Magnetic field sensors are widely used in automotive, electronics and modern industry to measure the current, position, direction and other physical parameters by induced magnetic field intensity. Magnetic sensors can be classified according to whether they measure the total magnetic field or the vector components of the magnetic field. The techniques used to produce both types of magnetic sensors encompass many aspects of physics and electronics.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Sanken Electric Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

MEMSic

Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzland)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Analog Devices

Inc. (USA)

Alps Electric(Japan)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

Micronas Semiconductor (Switzland)

Hall Effect Type

AMR Type

GMR Type

Other Type Magnetic Field Sensors Market Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Other Type This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Magnetic Field Sensors industry. Scope of Magnetic Field Sensors Market:

Top 14 hold 73.86% of market in 2016. Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Diodes, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) are key players in the market.

Although sales of Magnetic Field Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Magnetic Field Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.