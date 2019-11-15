Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Top Key Manufacturers in Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market:

ACOM Solutions

Canon

Hewlett Packard Company

Epson

Murni Solusindo Nusantara

MagTek

Rosetta Technologies

Source Technologies

Troy Group

Xerox Corporation

Uniform Industrial Corporation

Magnetic ink character recognition devices enables MICR readers to read and scan the information directly into a data-collection device. In addition, documents printed with MICR technology remain readable, even though over stamping, mutilation and marking. Magnetic ink character recognition devices market is bifurcated by technology and end-user. By technology, global MICR devices market is categorized into MICR printing and recognition technology. The MICR printing technology is further segmented into ribbon encoding and non-impact MICR printing. Furthermore, the recognition technology is further cross-segmented into waveform readers, matrix readers, dual magnetic reader and hybrid device. Based on end-user, global MICR devices market is categorized into banks and financial institutes, government agencies, business organizations and others such as retail, transportation and healthcare. The global Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Banks and Financial Institutes

Government Agencies

Business Organizations

Others (Retailers, etc.) Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) Devices Market by Types:

MICR Printing