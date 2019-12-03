Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Report: Product Portfolio, Growth Factors, Research Methodology With Forecast 2023

About Magnetic Sensing Chips: Magnetic Sensing Chips are used to measure magnetic flux and/or the strength and direction of a magnetic field.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sanken Electric

Infineon Technologies AG

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors

MEMSic

TE Connectivity Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog Devices

Alps Electric

Melexis NV

Micronas Semiconductor

AMS AG

Magnetic Sensing Chips Market size, end users as well as segment markets are analysed by types, applications and companies. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnetic Sensing Chips: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023. Magnetic Sensing Chips Production Breakdown Data by Region: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Hall Effect Type

Indium Antimonide Magnetic Sensing Chips

Gallium Arsenide Magnetic Sensing Chips

AMR/GMR/TMR Type On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Magnetic Sensing Chips for each application, including-

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications