Magneto Optic Current Transformer Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

The Magneto Optic Current Transformer (MOCT) measures the rotation angle caused by the magnetic field and converts it into a signal of few volts proportional to the electric currant. It consist of a sensor head located near the current carrying conductor, an electronic signal processing unit and fiber optical cables linking to these two parts. The sensor head consist of only optical component such as fiber optical cables, lenses, polarizers, glass prisms, mirrors etc. the signal is brought down by fiber optical cables to the signal processing unit and there is no need to use the metallic wires to transfer the signal.

Currently, The global current transformer market is highly concentrated, the technical barriers and financial barriers of high-end Magneto Optic Current Transformer are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Magneto Optic Current Transformer mainly concentrate in North America, China and Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Magneto Optic Current Transformer, ABB take the global market share of 16.85% in 2016, other key manufacturers include Profotech, The Trench Group, Arteche, NR Electric Co, T&D. The production of Magneto Optic Current Transformer increased from 45716 Units in 2012 to 78415 Units in 2017, with an average growth rate of 11.4%.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China, North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The growth of the Magneto Optic Current Transformer market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of current transformer as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.Although sales of Magneto Optic Current Transformer brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Magneto Optic Current Transformer field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.Magneto Optic Current Transformer eliminates many of the drawbacks of the conventional current transformers. By applying Faraday’s principle, Magneto Optic Current Transformer provides an easier and more accurate way of current measurements. This Magneto Optic Current Transformer is widely used in power systems and substations nowadays.The worldwide market for Magneto Optic Current Transformer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Magneto Optic Current Transformer Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fiber Type

Non Fiber Type Magneto Optic Current Transformer Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Transformer

Power Systems and Instrumentations

Modern Electronic Meters

Transmission Line- Bus

Breaker-Or Distribution Schemes