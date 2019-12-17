 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Magnets Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Magnets

Global "Magnets Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Magnets industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Magnets Market Analysis:

  • China is the largest national market by a substantial margin, due in part to the huge size of its electronics industry.
  • Ferrite and neodymium are the two most important magnet types commercially.
  • Electronics is the largest market for magnets, followed by industrial and automotive applications.
  • The global Magnets market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Magnets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Some Major Players of Magnets Market Are:

  • Hitachi Metals(Japan)
  • Daido Steel(Japan)
  • TDK(Japan)
  • Shin-etsu Chemical(Japan)
  • Arnold Magnetic(U.S.)
  • Lynas Corporation(Australia)
  • Electron Energy(U.S.)
  • Tengam Engineering(U.S.)
  • Adams Magnetic(U.S.)
  • Bunting Magnetics(U.S.)

  • Magnets Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Neodymium
  • Ferrite
  • Samarium Cobalt
  • Alnico

  • Magnets Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Automotive

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Magnets create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Magnets Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Magnets Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Magnets Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Magnets Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Magnets Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Magnets Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Magnets Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Magnets Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

