Magnets Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

China is the largest national market by a substantial margin, due in part to the huge size of its electronics industry.

Ferrite and neodymium are the two most important magnet types commercially.

Electronics is the largest market for magnets, followed by industrial and automotive applications.

The global Magnets market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Magnets Market Are:

Hitachi Metals(Japan)

Daido Steel(Japan)

TDK(Japan)

Shin-etsu Chemical(Japan)

Arnold Magnetic(U.S.)

Lynas Corporation(Australia)

Electron Energy(U.S.)

Tengam Engineering(U.S.)

Adams Magnetic(U.S.)

Bunting Magnetics(U.S.)

Magnets Market Segmentation by Types:

Neodymium

Ferrite

Samarium Cobalt

Alnico

Magnets Market Segmentation by Applications:

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive