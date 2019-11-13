Mainframe Market 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Volume and Growth Rate

Global Mainframe Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Mainframe Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Mainframe including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Mainframe Market Repot:

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

A mainframe (also known as "big iron") is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series Mainframe Market Applications:

Cloud

Big Data

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

The worldwide market for Mainframe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.