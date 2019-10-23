 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mainframe Market 2019-2024: Size, Capacity, Production Status and Outlook

By Joann Wilson on October 23, 2019

Mainframe

GlobalMainframe Market 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Mainframe industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Mainframe

A mainframe (also known as big iron) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

The following Manufactures are included in the Mainframe Market report:

  • IBM (USA)
  • Unisys (USA)
  • Fujitsu (JP)

    Various policies and news are also included in the Mainframe Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Mainframe are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs.

    The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Mainframe industry.

    Mainframe Market Types:

  • z Systems
  • ClearPath Dorado Systems
  • GS21 Series

    Mainframe Market Applications:

  • Cloud
  • Big Data
  • Mobile

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Mainframe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mainframe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mainframe in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Mainframe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Mainframe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Mainframe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mainframe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Regions covered in Mainframe Market report:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    No.of Pages: 107

    Major Points from Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1, Manufactures 2, Manufactures 3

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Type and Applications

    3 Global Mainframe Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    4 Global Mainframe Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America by Country

    6 Europe by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific by Country

    8 South America by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

    10 Global Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Market Segment by Application

    12 Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

