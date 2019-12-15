Mainframe Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

About Mainframe:

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

Top Key Players of Mainframe Market:

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP)

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series Major Applications covered in the Mainframe Market report are:

Cloud

Big Data

Mobile Scope of Mainframe Market:

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

The worldwide market for Mainframe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, according to a new study.