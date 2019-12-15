 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mainframe Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Mainframe

GlobalMainframe Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Mainframe market size.

About Mainframe:

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

Top Key Players of Mainframe Market:

  • IBM (USA)
  • Unisys (USA)
  • Fujitsu (JP)

    Major Types covered in the Mainframe Market report are:

  • z Systems
  • ClearPath Dorado Systems
  • GS21 Series

    Major Applications covered in the Mainframe Market report are:

  • Cloud
  • Big Data
  • Mobile

    Scope of Mainframe Market:

  • IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.
  • Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.
  • The worldwide market for Mainframe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mainframe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Mainframe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mainframe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mainframe in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Mainframe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Mainframe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Mainframe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mainframe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Mainframe Market Report pages: 107

