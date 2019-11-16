MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global "MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry

This report studies the MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometer market. MALDI is the abbreviation for “Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization.” The sample for MALDI is uniformly mixed in a large quantity of matrix. The matrix absorbs the ultraviolet light (nitrogen laser light, wavelength 337 nm) and converts it to heat energy. A small part of the matrix (down to 100 nm from the top outer surface of the Analyte in the diagram) heats rapidly (in several nano seconds) and is vaporized, together with the sample.

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Key Players:

Shimadzu

Bruker

JEOL

Waters

SCIEX

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Types:

Below 2000FWHM

2000-5000FWHM

Above 5000FWHM MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Applications:

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Research Institutions