Maleic Anhydride Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

GlobalMaleic Anhydride Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Maleic Anhydride market size.

About Maleic Anhydride:

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.

Top Key Players of Maleic Anhydride Market:

  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Sasol-Huntsman
  • Ashland
  • Polynt
  • LANXESS
  • Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
  • Flint Hills Resources
  • BASF
  • YONGSAN CHEMICALS
  • INC
  • DSM
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI
  • Elekeiroz SA
  • Bartek Ingredients
  • Korea PTG
  • CEPSA
  • MOL Group
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Changzhou Yabang Chemical
  • Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical
  • Qiaoyou Chemical
  • Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical
  • Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
  • Hongxin Chemical
  • Shengyuan Group
  • Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical
  • Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical
  • Huanghua Hongcheng Business
  • Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical
  • Changzhou Shuguang Chemical
  • Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical
  • UPC Group
  • Jiangsu ChangSanJiao Fine Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Maleic Anhydride Market report are:

  • Solid Maleic Anhydride
  • Molten Maleic Anhydride

    Major Applications covered in the Maleic Anhydride Market report are:

  • unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)
  • lubricants
  • water treatment chemicals
  • foodstuffs
  • pharmaceuticals
  • softening agents
  • herbicides
  • pesticides

    Scope of Maleic Anhydride Market:

  • Maleic anhydride has many applications and the largest consumer comes from unsaturated polyester resin industry. Besides, there are still two manufacturing technologies adopted by the industry: benzene oxidation and n-butane oxidation. The latter technology is becoming the mainstream technology currently. Huntsman, Lanxess, Polynt, Changhzou Yabang and so on are the major players of maleic anhydride for the time being.
  • Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.
  • The worldwide market for Maleic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Maleic Anhydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Maleic Anhydride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Maleic Anhydride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Maleic Anhydride in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Maleic Anhydride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Maleic Anhydride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Maleic Anhydride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Maleic Anhydride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Maleic Anhydride Market Report pages: 135

    1 Maleic Anhydride Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Maleic Anhydride by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Maleic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Maleic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Maleic Anhydride Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Maleic Anhydride Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

