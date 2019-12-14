Maleic Anhydride Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Maleic Anhydride Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Maleic Anhydride market size.

About Maleic Anhydride:

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.

Top Key Players of Maleic Anhydride Market:

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048413 Major Types covered in the Maleic Anhydride Market report are:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride Major Applications covered in the Maleic Anhydride Market report are:

unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)

lubricants

water treatment chemicals

foodstuffs

pharmaceuticals

softening agents

herbicides

pesticides Scope of Maleic Anhydride Market:

Maleic anhydride has many applications and the largest consumer comes from unsaturated polyester resin industry. Besides, there are still two manufacturing technologies adopted by the industry: benzene oxidation and n-butane oxidation. The latter technology is becoming the mainstream technology currently. Huntsman, Lanxess, Polynt, Changhzou Yabang and so on are the major players of maleic anhydride for the time being.

Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.

The worldwide market for Maleic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.