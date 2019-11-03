Maleic Anhydride Market includes Size, Sales Analysis, Business Region Distribution and Application in Chemical & Material Industry

Global “Maleic Anhydride Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Maleic Anhydride market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Maleic Anhydride

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.

Maleic Anhydride Market Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS

INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical

UPC Group

Jiangsu ChangSanJiao Fine Chemical Global Maleic Anhydride market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Maleic Anhydride has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Maleic Anhydride in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Maleic Anhydride Market Types:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride Maleic Anhydride Market Applications:

unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)

lubricants

water treatment chemicals

foodstuffs

pharmaceuticals

softening agents

herbicides

Maleic anhydride has many applications and the largest consumer comes from unsaturated polyester resin industry. Besides, there are still two manufacturing technologies adopted by the industry: benzene oxidation and n-butane oxidation. The latter technology is becoming the mainstream technology currently. Huntsman, Lanxess, Polynt, Changhzou Yabang and so on are the major players of maleic anhydride for the time being.

Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.

The worldwide market for Maleic Anhydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.