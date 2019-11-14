Mammography Systems Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Mammography Systems market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions.

About Mammography Systems Market:

Mammography is a specific type of breast imaging that uses low-dose x-rays to detect cancer early â before women experience symptoms â when it is most treatable.

The 2D mammography segment is expected to dominate the global mammography systems market. 3D mammography system market is the fastest growing product segment. The presence of the Medical Imaging Modernization Act, 2017, is one of the pivotal factors up surging the demand for 3D systems in the coming years.The rising demand for highly specific screening equipment to reduce call-back visits, false alarm, and missed cancer diagnosis is also one of the main factors contributing to the upsurging demand.

Increase in a number of mammography units in hospitals and diagnostic centers and also the number of units per million women population in North America has led to the growth of mammography systems market.

The global Mammography Systems market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mammography Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mammography Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Mammography Systems Market Are:

Analogic Corporation

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Global

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Konica Minolta

Philips Healthcare

Planmed

Siemens Healthineers Global

Aurora Imaging Technology

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Mammography Systems:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Mammography Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

Mammography Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Educational & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

