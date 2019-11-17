Mammography X-ray Unit Market 2019 2024 Analysed by Business Growth Development Factors Applications and Future Prospects

Global “Mammography X-ray Unit Market” 2019 Research Report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Request a sample copy of the report- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13097718

Mammography X-ray Unit is the equipment using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Mammography X-ray Unit is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic massesâ detection.Like all X-rays equipment, Mammography X-ray Unit use ionizing radiation to create images. These images are then analyzed for any abnormal findings. It is normal to use lower-energy X-rays (typically Mo-K) than those used for radiography of bones. Ultrasound, ductography, positron emission mammography (PEM), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are adjuncts to mammography. Ultrasound is typically used for further evaluation of masses found on mammography or palpable masses not seen on mammograms. Ductograms are still used in some institutions for evaluation of bloody nipple discharge when the mammogram is non-diagnostic. MRI can be useful for further evaluation of questionable findings as well as for screening pre-surgical evaluation in patients with known breast cancer to detect any additional lesions that might change the surgical approach.

Mammography X-ray Unit Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips Healthcare

FUJIFILM USA

Planmed Oy

Afga

Carestream Health

IMS Giotto

Toshiba Medical

Analogic(US)

METALTRONICA

MEDI-FUTURE

Wandong Medical

Perlong Medical

ANKE

Orich Medical Equipment

Angell

Macroo



Mammography X-ray Unit Market Type Segment Analysis:

Analog Mammography X-ray Unit

Digital Mammography X-ray Unit Application Segment Analysis:

General Surgery

Breast Surgery