Mancozeb Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Mancozeb

GlobalMancozeb Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Mancozeb market size.

About Mancozeb:

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

Top Key Players of Mancozeb Market:

  • UPL
  • Coromandel International
  • Indofil
  • Dow AgroSciences
  • Limin Chemical
  • Hebei Shuangji Chemical
  • Nantong Baoye Chemical
  • XIâAN MPC STOCK

    Major Types covered in the Mancozeb Market report are:

  • Mancozeb
  • Maneb
  • Zineb
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Mancozeb Market report are:

  • Agricultural
  • Plantations and estates
  • Horticultural and ornamental crops
  • Others

    Scope of Mancozeb Market:

  • Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries Limited. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world.
  • Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.
  • At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.
  • The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading company which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.
  • Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Mancozeb is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mancozeb in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Mancozeb product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mancozeb, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mancozeb in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Mancozeb competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Mancozeb breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Mancozeb market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mancozeb sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Mancozeb Market Report pages: 117

    1 Mancozeb Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Mancozeb by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Mancozeb Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Mancozeb Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Mancozeb Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Mancozeb Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Mancozeb Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Mancozeb Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Mancozeb Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Mancozeb Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

