Manual Torque Multipliers Market 2024 by Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Application

About Manual Torque Multipliers

Manual Torque Multipliers is a tool used to provide a mechanical advantage in applying torque to turn bolts, nuts or other items designed to be actuated by application of torque, such as the actuation of valves, particularly where there are relatively high torque requirements. Torque multipliers can also be used to ease manual tube expansion in drums of water tube boilers or to expand tubes in restricted space. The manually operated torque multipliers made are ideal for applications without a third-party power source  an effective tool for loosening and tightening bolts that is suitable for use anywhere and at any time.

Manual Torque Multipliers Market Key Players:

Actuant Corporation

Gedore Tools

Norbar

Apex Tool Group

Stanley Black & Decker

alkitronic

Maschinenfabrik Wagner

Columbus McKinnon

Tohnichi

AIMCO

Mountz

Powermaster Engineers Global Manual Torque Multipliers market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Manual Torque Multipliers has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Manual Torque Multipliers in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Manual Torque Multipliers Market Types:

Reaction Bar Multiplier

Reaction Plate Multiplier Manual Torque Multipliers Market Applications:

Transportation

Engineering & Construction

Industrial

Manufacturing

Major Highlights of Manual Torque Multipliers Market report: Manual Torque Multipliers Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Manual Torque Multipliers, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

In Consumption market, the Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Market revenue will increases to 97019 K USD in 2016 from 87681 K USD in 2012.

Germany is the largest consumption of Europe Manual Torque Multipliers Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 20.29% in 2016.

The second place is Russia; following Germany with the sales revenue market share over 14.38% in 2016. UK is another important consumption market of Manual Torque Multipliers.

