Marine Adhesives Industry: Global Market Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Marine Adhesives

Marine Adhesives Market report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Marine Adhesives market reports analyses market by different segments, companies, regions and countries over the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

About Marine Adhesives Market:

  • The market is mainly driven by factors such as increased demand for marine adhesives to bond substrates such metals, plastics, composites in place of conventional fasteners to enable reduction in weight of vessels.
  • China has been driving the marine adhesives market not only in the Asia-Pacific but also globally due to the rapid expansion of manufacturing abilities and increasing global orders.
  • In 2019, the market size of Marine Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Adhesives. This report studies the global market size of Marine Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Marine Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • HENKEL
  • SIKA
  • 3M
  • ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW)
  • H.B. FULLER
  • HUNTSMAN
  • BOSTIK
  • ASHLAND
  • LORD
  • SCOTT BADER
  • GURIT

    Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Marine Adhesives Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

    Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Types:

  • Epoxy
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane

    Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Applications:

  • Cargo Ship
  • Passenger Ship
  • Boat
  • Other

    Through the statistical analysis, the Marine Adhesives Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Marine Adhesives Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Detailed TOC of Global Marine Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

    1 Report Overview
        1.1 Research Scope
        1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
        1.3 Market Segment by Type

     1.4 Market Segment by Application

    2 Global Growth Trends
        2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Market Size
            2.1.1 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue 2014-2025
            2.1.2 Global Marine Adhesives Sales 2014-2025
        2.2 Marine Adhesives Growth Rate by Regions
            2.2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales by Regions 2014-2019
            2.2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
        2.3 Industry Trends
            2.3.1 Market Top Trends
            2.3.2 Market Drivers

    3 Market Share by Manufacturers
        3.1 Marine Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers
            3.1.1 Marine Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
            3.1.2 Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
        3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
            3.2.1 Marine Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.2 Marine Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.3 Global Marine Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.3 Marine Adhesives Price by Manufacturers
        3.4 Key Manufacturers Marine Adhesives Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
        3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine Adhesives Market
        3.6 Key Manufacturers Marine Adhesives Product Offered
        3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Market Size by Type
        4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

     4.2 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type
        4.3 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type
        4.4 Marine Adhesives Price by Type

    5 Market Size by Application
        5.1 Overview
        5.2 Global Marine Adhesives Sales by Application

    Continued

    In the end, the Marine Adhesives Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Marine Adhesives Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global and Chinese Marine Adhesives Market covering all important parameters.

