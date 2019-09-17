Marine Adhesives Industry: Global Market Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report 2025

“Marine Adhesives Market” report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Marine Adhesives market reports analyses market by different segments, companies, regions and countries over the forecast period 2019 to 2025. Also, the Marine Adhesives Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail. The Marine Adhesives Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and Marine Adhesives Market shares for each company.

About Marine Adhesives Market:

The market is mainly driven by factors such as increased demand for marine adhesives to bond substrates such metals, plastics, composites in place of conventional fasteners to enable reduction in weight of vessels.

China has been driving the marine adhesives market not only in the Asia-Pacific but also globally due to the rapid expansion of manufacturing abilities and increasing global orders.

In 2019, the market size of Marine Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Adhesives. This report studies the global market size of Marine Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Marine Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Top manufacturers/players:

HENKEL

SIKA

3M

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW)

H.B. FULLER

HUNTSMAN

BOSTIK

ASHLAND

LORD

SCOTT BADER

GURIT Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Marine Adhesives Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Marine Adhesives Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail. Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Types:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane Marine Adhesives Market Segment by Applications:

Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

Boat