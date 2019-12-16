Marine Buoys Market Size, Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2025

Global “Marine Buoys Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Marine Buoys Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Marine Buoys Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Fendercare Marine

Floatex

Sealite

Ocean Scientific International Ltd

Marine Instruments

Wealth Marine Pte Ltd

Walsh Merine Products

JFC Marine

Fugro

AXYS Technologies Inc.ï¼AXYS)

SABIK Marine

Zeni Lite Buoy Co.ï¼Ltd

Mesemar

GBA

Pharos Marine Automatic Power

Marine Buoys is a marine hydrological and meteorological automatic observation station composed of observation buoys anchored at sea. It can collect long-term and continuous collection of meteorological data of marine hydrology and water quality for marine scientific research, offshore oil (gas) development, port construction and national defense construction, in particular, it can collect the bad weather and sea conditions that are difficult to collect by survey vessels data.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Buoys.

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Marine Scientific Research

Port Construction

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Anchor Type Buoy

Drift Type Buoy